Donny van de Beek: Manchester United set conditions for potential transfer

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek‘s future appears to be up in the air but perhaps not for long, at least according to a few national newspapers.

According to The Mirror, Van de Beek’s decision to leave his previous agent Guido Albers and link up with new agent Ali Dursan has potentially backfired.

This is because Dursan cannot get a mandate to represent the young Dutchman without Albers’ permission and the latter has refused to release the player from a binding contract that won’t end until the summer.

A Dutch insider said to the Mirror: “It is very difficult to see how Van de Beek can move in this window. Dursan cannot secure a mandate to agree a deal because Donny is still under contract to be represented by Albers’ agency.

“That two-year agreement does not expire till the end of the season. So, unless something changes, the player will remain in Manchester.”

It’s understood Newcastle are keeping an eye on Van de Beek.

According to ESPN, Van de Beek is still keeping his door open for a move away this month despite Ralf Rangnick reassuring him he would get minutes.

The German boss has been clear he hopes to keep the former Ajax man until the summer at the very least.

Van de Beek is said to be ready to remain at Old Trafford and United will listen to his agents regarding any incoming offers but only if loan offers that cover his full wages and a loan fee are made.

The Red Devils though won’t overrule any decision Rangnick makes in regards to his player’s future.

The Telegraph confirms what the Mirror said in regards to Newcastle’s interest in Van de Beek but go one step further by saying it’s ‘likely’ they will test the waters.

Newcastle are believed to be keen on signing a midfielder but only on loan, which appears to suit United and the player’s desires.