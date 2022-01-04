Jamie Redknapp blasts Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United tactics

Pundit Jamie Redknapp was certainly not impressed by Ralf Rangnick’s decisions following the shock defeat to Wolves on Monday evening.

The German boss saw his Manchester United team fall to a 1-0 loss, with many fans subsequently calling for a change in tactics.

🗣 "In the end he was making up systems, there was no idea, no identity of how they were trying to play." Jamie Redknapp says Man United and Ralf Rangnick had no ideas and the players had no confidence against Wolves pic.twitter.com/pwP9RN22gd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 3, 2022

Although Redknapp is being a little harsh on Rangnick, fans are starting to lose faith in his 4-2-2-2 formation.

In fairness, supporters are also heavily criticising the players for showing no heart, desire, or effort to make the formation work either.

Many agree with Rangnick’s assessments that the players are not showing enough aggression or desire to work and that their body language and attitude has been poor.

However, despite those factors being obvious, fans also have voiced concerns over his 4-2-2-2 formation that doesn’t seem to be getting the best out of the players either.

Bruno Fernandes was used to being a sole number 10 player with all his teammates’ passes flowing through him as it allowed him to be a talisman.

However, now he’s shunned out wide as part of the two numbers 10s and is expected to track back frequently to help out his full-back.

There are other examples such as Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford, all of whom are meant to be the main building blocks of the squad. Until Rangnick solves this problem, it’s likely his formation will be criticised.