Rio Ferdinand: Marcus Rashford might not be happy with lack of minutes

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has opened up on Marcus Rashford‘s struggles as well as the team’s poor performances.

The versatile attacker couldn’t produce the goods as his side fell to a 1-0 defeat to Wolves at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mail, Ferdinand said: “Body language is an issue. Marcus Rashford comes off the bench and you are expecting him to go out there and really fly and give it some.

“And sometimes you see him losing the ball and the reaction to losing the ball isn’t what you want to see sometimes.

“That could be down to him not being happy not playing etc. But you’ve got to put that to one side.

“When you’re out of the team it’s about coming in and proving to the manager what you’re about and who you are.

“Maybe he feels he is not getting the opportunities he deserves. I don’t know.

“It’s hard to pinpoint one player – you can’t, all the players have to take responsibility from Cristiano at the top all the way down to all the other players.”

Body language, attitude, and mentality have all been discussed by Ralf Rangnick who has insisted his formation isn’t the problem.

The German boss seems to believe it’s an issue of application, with the players not showing enough aggression and desire to carry out his tactical plan.

It appears that Ferdinand is agreeing with Rangnick to an extent and has called on the players to take on more responsibility for the performances of late.

Even during recent wins, fans felt the type of shifts put in weren’t good enough and questioned whether the former RB Leipzig man is getting enough out of his players.

There are such question marks over Rashford who has been used as one of Rangnick’s wide number 10s as well as a striker but seemingly didn’t excel in either role.

It could be argued many of the players aren’t quite suited to the 4-2-2-2 formation but it seems it’s a case of them adapting to their manager’s tactics and not the other way round.