Dean Henderson is still determined to fight for his place in the first-team

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has had a difficult season so far but could be staying to fight for his place in the first team.

The Englishman has gone back to square one when it comes to fighting to regain his spot in the first team after contracting coronavirus at the beginning of the season.

He had just come back from an injury that kept him out for the majority of the pre-season as well as the European Championships in the summer.

However, since recovering from the virus, David de Gea has been in the form of his life and looks very settled in the team once again.

Last season was a different story where the Spanish goalkeeper’s form dipped massively and caused a lot of changes to the defence.

Since the Europa League final penalty disaster, it has clearly had a positive impact on the goalkeeper after saving two penalties already this season.

According to the United Journal, Dean Henderson is willing to fight to regain his spot in the first team.

Nothing is currently happening in terms of the goalkeeper leaving on loan or a permanent transfer despite multiple reports claiming otherwise.

The player is said to be feeling fine about the current situation and is determined to fight for a place at the club.

The 24-year-old has been at the club since 2015 and has enjoyed a couple of loan spells away from the club including a two-year stay at Sheffield United where he achieved promotion to the Premier League.

A loan spell for the rest of this season has been discussed but seems very unlikely at this stage as goalkeepers tend not to move during the January transfer window.

However, the outlet concludes by saying it remains to be seen whether Henderson’s situation changes in the upcoming weeks.