Juan Mata expected to stay beyond January despite interest from Real Sociedad

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata could reportedly stay at the club despite major interest from the Spanish side Real Sociedad.

The Basque outfit has been trying to persuade the club to release the 33-year-old so that they can sign the player on a free transfer this month.

The midfielder has been at Man United since 2014 but over the last two seasons, he has been used as a squad player with very limited appearances.

Having not played in recent matches, it seems like the player wants to leave the club to finish his career elsewhere.

Many fans question why he was given a one-year contract extension during the summer after what has appeared to be a season where he has been left out completely.

According to Jonathan Shrager, there is a good chance that he will be staying beyond the January transfer window as there is currently no negotiations going on between the club.

As things stand at this moment, there seems a good chance that Mata will stay at MUFC until the summer. I am told that there are currently no talks regarding a possible January transfer — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 4, 2022

This will come as a surprise to many people who thought this would’ve been a perfect move for Mata to move back to his home country.

Many will be curious as to why he is staying considering the interest surrounding the player at the minute.

The move back to Spain seems like a good idea for all parties as the player will provide experience for Real Sociedad who are fighting for a Champions League spot.

United will also shift someone on who could be filling the place of a much younger squad player.