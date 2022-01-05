Julian Alvarez: Touted Manchester United move said to be agent driven

Manchester United’s interest in River Plate’s Julian Alvarez is reportedly mostly agent talk as he looks to secure a move abroad.

The striker was said to be on the wishlist at Old Trafford but it seems the rumours were largely false.

1️⃣ | The idea of Manchester United paying a 20m release clause for a young player like Julián Álvarez is improbable at the moment. Most of the Álvarez to United links are agent talk to generate interest. #MUFC [@AndyMitten, Talk of the Devils] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) January 4, 2022

1️⃣ | The Julián Álvarez rumours are agent driven and also coming from Ralf Rangnick appreciating the striker since his days at Lokomotiv Moscow. #MUFC [@FabrizioRomano, @UnitedStandMUFC] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) January 4, 2022

United don’t necessarily need a striker now as they are well-stocked with options but it could all change rather quickly.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Edinson Cavani can all lead the line to various degrees.

However, Ronaldo was rumoured to be unhappy with the Red Devils, while Martial has already made his desire to leave public.

Cavani was also said to be on his way out this winter before Ralf Rangnick shut down the idea as quickly as he could.

The experienced Uruguayan’s contract runs out this summer either way and so the rumoured interest in Alvarez made sense to some extent despite not being a priority.

This is particularly because Rashford, Martial, and Greenwood have also been used as wingers and not solely as natural strikers.