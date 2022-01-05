Manchester United’s Amad Diallo set to move out on loan in January

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick reportedly does not have Amad Diallo as a part of his plans for the remainder of the season.

Jonathan Shrager claims that sources have told him that the Ivorian might be sent on loan in January.

I am told that Rangnick has informed Amad that he is not in his plans for this season, so they will try for a loan move in January — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 4, 2022

Diallo has made just three appearances so far this season and is struggling to break into United’s first team.

Rangnick has a plethora of options to choose from in attack, and with games coming thick and fast he is unable to chop and change systems to suit different players.

Diallo is a special talent and in the few games he has played, fans have been impressed with his ability on the ball.

The 19 year old is one of the few forwards United possess that is technically sound.

United signed Diallo from Atalanta for £19 million with a further £18.2 million in add ons. At the time, he was one of the hottest prospects across Europe.

Fabrizio Romano even labelled him as one of the best talents in Italy.

He was sparingly used under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and many believed that a loan move would be ideal.

The 19 year old was set to join Feyenoord last summer, but the move fell through due to an injury.

Amad Diallo move to Feyenoord on loan has definitely collapsed because of his injury in last training session. It’s a muscle injury – so he’s expected to stay at Man United after medical and travel scheduled with Feyenoord. 🔴🚫 #MUFC https://t.co/6Ld8js3qf6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

Diallo is still very young and has the potential to be a top-class player. It would be great for his development to find game time at another club. He can grow physically and mentally and come back ready to make his mark at Old Trafford.