Manchester United’s next game in the Women’s Super League postponed due to Covid

Manchester United Women’s game against West Ham on Sunday 9th January has been postponed due to a number of Covid-19 cases amongst the West ham squad.

ℹ️ We can confirm that Sunday's #FAWSL fixture has been postponed due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases within the West Ham squad.#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) January 5, 2022

The game which was due to kick off at 18.45 at the Chigwell Construction Stadium will be rescheduled in due course with tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled fixture.

It was set to be United’s first game of 2022 after the planned winter break but their first match will now be at home against Birmingham on January 15th.

United currently sit fourth in the WSL table, two points behind the Champions League places as Marc Skinner’s side look to sneak into the top three in the second half of the season.

A number of games in the WSL fell victim to Covid before Christmas and are yet to be rescheduled but so far United’s game is the only one to have been called off in the New Year.

The FA confirmed that between 28 December 2021 and 3 January 2022, there were 40 positive COVID-19 tests across the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship so it is likely more games might be called off.

It is unclear whether any United players have tested positive.

The Reds finished 2021 on a high as they beat Aston Villa at home 5-0.

Meanwhile, with the transfer window now open there are lots of rumours circulating about whether United will make a move for anyone in the winter window.

One name that has been linked to United is Stina Blackstenius who currently plays for BK Häcken.

However, the Swedish international has interest from several WSL clubs and a more assured opportunity to play Champions League football may pull her elsewhere.

As fans have a little longer to wait for the first game of 2022, hopefully there will be more transfer news to report.