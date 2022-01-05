Ralf Rangnick turns to Mike Phelan for Manchester United problems

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has seemingly found a solution to the biggest problem he has at the club.

Scathing rumours have been released claiming the squad has never been in a more awful mood and the atmosphere is understood to be horrible.

According to The Telegraph, Mike Phelan has been the man Rangnick has turned to in a bid to resolve the dressing room unrest.

The former United man is seen to be the ideal man to unify a divided squad after being reached out to and delegated this huge task.

Phelan even held a two-hour conversation with Rangnick and is said to be viewed by many still at the club that he’s a crucial link to its past and culture, especially since he still maintains a good relationship with the players.

Fans have been joking of late that Sir Alex Ferguson‘s former right-hand man seemingly had nothing to do under the new regime.

With Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna both effectively leaving with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there was confusion over why Phelan remained.

Rangnick gradually brought in a few of his own staff members as well and so it became even more confusing over what the 59 year old’s role was.

Should Phelan succeed in bringing everyone together then it would provide fans with an obvious look into what he brings to the backroom team.

Of course he must be doing work behind the scenes that supporters are unaware of but that hasn’t been communicated clearly.

If anything, reports came out suggesting Phelan has taken a backseat, with Darren Fletcher stepping up to assist Rangnick, even on the touchline.

Nonetheless, it’s important if the dressing room unrest is true that the German boss addresses it and it seems he’s attempted to do so.