Anthony Martial being monitored by desperate Newcastle United

Manchester United star Anthony Martial is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar this January transfer window.

The news comes following Callum Wilson’s injury, with Eddie Howe seemingly desperate to find a source for goals to replace him.

Re Anthony Martial & NUFC… Man Utd say reluctant to let players go (for now) because of Covid, but I’m told Newcastle are monitoring situation. Martial perhaps wasn’t type high on list pre January, but Wilson injury has changed thinking & increased urgency. One to watch. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 6, 2022

Martial’s agent had previously announced that his client hopes to leave the club, with Ralf Rangnick confirming the news and subsequently dropping the player.

The German boss saw no need to hand minutes to the talented Frenchman following his publicly announced desire to switch sides.

Rangnick was clearly annoyed by the manner in which Martial went about his business, as the manager was not informed prior to the press.

The former AS Monaco man is said to want a change in his career following seven years at Manchester United.

Martial is a fan-favourite but there has never been a time where his departure would disappoint fans the least.

If anything, supporters would encourage the sale if it meant bringing in a much-needed defensive-midfielder instead.

Martial’s stock has never been lower and it’s safe to say United have strength in depth in their forward positions and can cope with his absence.

However, despite Newcastle’s riches, Howe was keen to invest his budget on other positions and they will likely only make an approach to United if they’re absolutely desperate.