Confirmed: Axel Tuanzebe will join Napoli on loan pending medical

The Italian press are reporting that Axel Tuanzebe‘s loan deal to Napoli has been agreed by all parties and he is expected to arrive at the club for a medical on Friday.

It is thought that the deal was made for a €600k loan fee plus €600k bonuses and the loan is expected to last until June.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted, “Deal signed and sealed right now for Axel Tuanzebe. Paperworks signed between Manchester United and Napoli.”

“Medical expected to take place on Friday in Italy.”

The 24 year old is a graduate of the Manchester United academy and has made a number of appearances for United’s first team.

However, after signing a new two year contract with United at the start of this season he went on what was his third loan spell, this time at Aston Villa.

The spell was set to last for the whole season but United recalled the youngster in a dramatic u-turn in order to start discussions with the Serie A side.

Now, after weeks of speculation, he looks set to see out the rest of the 21/22 season in Italy.

Reports suggest that depending on how the spell goes, Napoli may be interested in a permanent transfer.

Meanwhile, United will be keen to keep their options open in terms of recalling the defender as Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are all currently out.

Napoli are currently sitting in third in Serie A, behind Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Depending how the medical on Friday goes, Tuanzebe could make his debut on Sunday against Sampdoria.