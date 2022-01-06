Darren Fletcher’s role at Manchester United is not clear to anyone

Nobody seems to know what Darren Fletcher’s role is at Manchester United, according to a new report.

The former player was appointed ‘technical director’ by outgoing executive vice chairman Ed Woodward last year at the same time that John Murtough was appointed director of football.

But according to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, the nature of the 37-year-old’s role remains unclear and the players are confused as to whether he operates as a coach or director.

‘Fletcher’s vocal presence on the touchline recently given his status as an executive has generated intrigue from some close to United,’ Whitwell says.

‘The 37-year-old has developed a good relationship with the players, offering tactical advice to Paul Pogba last season, and understands the high demands at United. But there has been confusion from some in the squad over his exact role.

‘Fletcher is providing coaching support to Rangnick’s assistant Chris Armas, whose career has been spent in America and that background is yet to convince the players of his pedigree.’

The reporter also suggests that even Fletcher himself might not understand what his role is supposed to be.

‘His brief as technical director is not as defined as might be expected and in the circumstances, he is said to feel he offers the best value by helping with instructions,’ Whitwell claims.

The reporter also understands that new CEO Richard Arnold will not be as involved in football matters as Woodward was and that Fletcher will operate as Murtough’s assistant in that regard.

‘Arnold plans to grant autonomy to the sporting side, allowing for greater control of budget and decisions,’ he writes.

‘Football director John Murtough will take the lead, assisted by technical director Darren Fletcher.’

Assisting the football director and assisting the first team coaches whilst taking a vocal role on the touchline: Fletcher’s role certainly is a strange one. Whether this represents useful versatility or whether it is disruptively confusing is, perhaps, a matter of opinion.