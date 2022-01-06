Manchester United look to sign Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United have shown an interest in signing Wolves’ star Ruben Neves in the January transfer window.

Interest building in #Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves including from #MUFC more on @talkSPORT shortly — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 5, 2022

The 24 year old impressed at the weekend as Wolves were victorious over the Reds at Old Trafford.

According to The Sun, United have been keen to sign the Portuguese international since the summer, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a big fan.

Meanwhile, Neves has expressed a wish to play Champions League football, something he could do this season if he moved to Manchester.

United are apparently ready to back Ralf Rangnick’s decision to bring in a midfielder but reports suggest he would prefer to bring someone in from the Bundesliga.

Of course, Rangnick knows and trusts the Bundesliga more than the Premier League and may choose to go for what he knows.

Neves is under contract at Wolves for another two years but United are said to be willing to pay £35 million for him.

However, sources say Wolves won’t accept less than £40 million and United have rivals, in the form of Arsenal, looking to make a deal.

Fellow Portuguese international, Bruno Fernandes, is reportedly keen to welcome the midfielder into the United fold and Neves has always spoken highly of the United man too.

🚨 The interest in Ruben Neves from Manchester United has been reignited. United are not the only club though. Bruno Fernandes would love his fellow Portuguese to arrive at Old Trafford #mufc #mujournal [@alex_crook / @talkSPORT] https://t.co/uqZUyJfTvL — United Journal (@theutdjournal) January 5, 2022

Neves joined Wolves from Porto in 2017 and is said to be happy there but his dreams and ambitions may see him make the move in this window.