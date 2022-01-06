Official: Richard Arnold set to take Ed Woodward’s place at Manchester United

Manchester United have announced a change in leadership involving executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and group managing director Richard Arnold.

This comes after the debacle involving the European Super League and the protests that subsequently followed.

According to the club’s official website, Woodward will step down on the first of February, with Arnold taking his place immediately as chief executive officer.

Arnold kept his statement short and sweet, saying: “I am honoured to have the chance to serve this great club and its fans. I am determined to return that honour in any way I can.”

Joel Glazer was keen to thank Woodward too, saying: “I would like to thank Ed for his tireless work on behalf of Manchester United during his nine years as Executive Vice-Chairman and 16 years with the club.

“We are now looking forward to Richard and his leadership team opening a new phase in the club’s evolution, with ambitious plans for investment in Old Trafford, the strengthening of our engagement with fans, and continued drive towards our most important objective – winning on the pitch.”

ESPN’s Rob Dawson provided more info on the situation:

Man United announce Richard Arnold to become CEO on Feb. 1. Ed Woodward stepping down on that date. Manager and football director John Murtough to report to Arnold. Plan is for him to be more hands off on football side than Woodward. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) January 6, 2022

Goal’s Charlotte Duncker gave United fans the best bit of news:

Woodward won’t be staying on in a consultancy role. He has a couple of board meetings to attend between now and the end of the season but that’s it. Understand he’s yet to make a decision on what he will do next. — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) January 6, 2022

The fact Woodward won’t even be involved in a consultancy role is the piece of news that will make supporters happy.

After all, many blame him and his poor decisions for the downfall of United in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Woodward was a banker who helped the Glazers purchase the Red Devils in the first place and so, many associate him with the current owners.

Arnold being more hands-off is also a welcomed prospect to many fans who believed the club had too many non-football people making football-related decisions.

The Peoples Person also covered how The Athletic attributes the current dressing room unrest to Woodward, just as he happens to be leaving.

Supporters will be hoping it’s the start of a new era but it’s also fair to say not many will be holding their breaths.