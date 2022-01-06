Ralf Rangnick told to expect Manchester United players ‘confrontation’

Manchester United fans have been given even more insight into the problems Ralf Rangnick is facing in regards to the dressing room.

The former RB Leipzig man has inherited a divided group of players but it seems the problems don’t stop there.

According to Manchester Evening News, the squad are becoming ‘sick to death’ of the drop in standards at United and some of the squad players who haven’t featured much are becoming frustrated.

Sources are said to have made the connection between the negative body language to the team finding themselves going from expected title challengers to top-four hopefuls.

It’s understood some of Jesse Lingard‘s teammates feel he should start ahead of Jadon Sancho due to the latter’s apparent poor form, while Mason Greenwood‘s suggested greediness has ‘riled some teammates’.

Donny van de Beek‘s training performances has also left his colleagues feeling as though he should get more starts than the three he’s gotten so far.

MEN’s sources report that a ‘confrontation’ could be around the corner between some of the players and Rangnick if he doesn’t approve some of their departures this window.

Despite that apparent threat, sources insist United’s transfer business this month will be ‘low-level’.

This overall report from Manchester Evening News seems to be aggressive and exaggerated as it reads as though the players who want to leave threatened Rangnick with a confrontation.

Although there are little doubts that the dressing room is divided and there’s unrest at the club, it’s unlikely to be as big as journalists have made it to be.

Having said that, Rangnick hasn’t been helped by a Covid outbreak and an inability to implement his ideas so far.

It’s likely the unrest will be resolved with some work on the training ground and the January transfer window shutting.