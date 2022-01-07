Aurélien Tchouaméni: Manchester United keen on signing AS Monaco wonderkid next summer



Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign AS Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni next season.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, United are keen on bringing the Frenchman to Old Trafford.

They will face competition from Liverpool, the other club said to be interested in the player. Ornstein expects an ‘intense battle’ to secure his signature next summer.

The 21 year old is one of the best young midfielders in the world and has already established himself as part of the French national team.

Tchouaméni could almost be labelled a modern-day Fernandinho as he resembles the veteran Brazilian in many ways.

A defensive midfielder first, Tchouaméni can move out of tight spaces and dribble forward. His reading of the game and composure enables him to sense danger early and eliminate any threat.

United currently don’t possess a midfielder with the same profile as Tchouaméni.

The team could greatly benefit from a player like him in the midfield who would add a different dynamic.

In today’s press conference Ralf Rangnick hinted at the team missing a certain profile of midfielder.

He stated: “It doesn’t help if there is a profile missing. We need to work with the players we have.”

With United yet unsure about their permanent managerial appointment, Tchouaméni would be a risk-free signing.

The Frenchman could facilitate a more possession-based system under reported target Erik ten Hag or a more press oriented system similar to that of Rangnick.

If United are in the market for a midfielder next summer, the 21 year old should be at the top of the list.