Cristiano Ronaldo considering leaving Manchester United in June

Cristiano Ronaldo is considering leaving Manchester United at the end of this season, according to a new report.

The Portuguese legend is said to be ready to make the decision once he knows who the side’s new permanent manager will be.

The Daily Star claims that ‘Ronaldo has a contract until 2023 – but could leave United this summer if he doesn’t agree with the managerial appointment.

‘Ralf Rangnick took charge on an interim basis at the end of November and is expected to take up the role of ‘Senior Football Advisor’ at Old Trafford on a two year deal ahead of next season,’ the outlet reports.

‘And although Rangnick is not thought to be under consideration for the job full time, Ronaldo has let it be known that he wouldn’t support the German’s appointment.’

The last claim does not bode well for the rest of this season as it suggests a mismatch or clash between the current manager and star player.

The two favourites to take the role on a permanent basis are Paris Saint Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax’s Erik ten Hag. Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers has also been linked.

The Times’ Henry Winter claimed yesterday that Ten Hag is the front runner whereas The Sun believes Pochettino expects to be offered the job.

Ronaldo’s frustrations at Old Trafford this season have been clear for all to see and it has not been the homecoming he had hoped for.

In his New Year message to fans on Instagram, he admitted to being unhappy and expressed a determination to put things right.

The 36-year-old’s name will always sell column inches and attract controversy and whilst there have been countless reports of his transfer having disrupted United, the fact is that he has scored six goals in five Champions League games and eight in sixteen for the Red Devils this season – not a bad tally.

His professionalism and personality have also been praised by all three managers who have taken the helm at Old Trafford since his return.

However, he will want to spend the twilight of his career somewhere where he can achieve his remaining goals and it is fair to say that Manchester United appears far from fulfilling that role as things stand.