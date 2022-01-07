Dan-Axel Zagadou: Manchester United interested in signing Borussia Dortmund defender next summer



Manchester United are monitoring the situation surrounding Borussia Dortmund centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou.

According to French reporter Santi Aouna, Ralf Rangnick has already started negotiations with the player’s agent Moussa Sissoko.

🚨Info : Manchester United piste Dan-Axel Zagadou 🇫🇷 pour la saison prochaine. • Ralf Rangnick 🇩🇪 a entamé des discussions avec son agent Moussa Sissoko 🇫🇷. • Le défenseur central sera libre en juin. • #Dortmund veut le prolonger https://t.co/px9TLN9WPL — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) January 5, 2022

The 22 year old will be a free agent next summer but Dortmund are determined to extend his contract.

“I think if he evolves well, he can really help us and, I hope, have a great future. I consider him a very important part of our team,” said Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose in December 2021.

“I would be very happy if he decides to stay at Borussia Dortmund. We must not forget: he is only 22 years old and he is an excellent central defender with very good qualities.”

“He is physically strong, has a lot of speed, has a good left foot.”

Zagadou is one of the hottest prospects across Europe and has the potential to be world class.

The Frenchman is blessed with raw physicality and pace.

Standing at 6’5, Zagadou uses his height to dominate aerial duels and can be an asset at set pieces.

He is predominantly a centre back but is comfortable playing at left back. Zagadou has great composure and is excellent at exploiting spaces by pressing high up the pitch.

He is well suited to playing Marco Rose’s aggressive brand of football hence it is no surprise that Rangnick is a keen admirer.

Looking at his potential and price, United should be all over this deal next summer.