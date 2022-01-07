Erling Haaland: Manchester United fans told what to expect from Borussia Dortmund man

Borrusia Dortmund’s CEO has opened up on Erling Haaland‘s future following interest from multiple clubs and reports over a potential January move.

Manchester United have kept an eye on the powerful forward for a long time now but they will face stiff competition for his signature.

BVB CEO Watzke: “Haaland will NOT leave in January. No way. Who accepts to sell top European striker during the winter break when they don't have to?”, he told @derspiegel. 🟡🚫 #BVB “Next year? Of course, it will be difficult to keep him. Nevertheless we want to and we’ll try”. pic.twitter.com/FvVCawAh3l — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2022

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, United are still keen on Haaland but there are doubts the feeling is mutual.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are said to be the biggest candidates for the prolific striker’s signature but it remains to be seen who he wants to move to.

United currently have Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Edinson Cavani as their striker options.

However, some have argued Rashford is better as a winger, while Greenwood is still learning his trade and has featured as both a winger and striker.

Martial publicly announced his desire to leave and question marks remain over Ronaldo and his future.

Meanwhile, Cavani is expected to depart in the summer and so although United are well-stocked at the time being, their options can quickly deplete at short notice.

It makes sense to try everything to sign Haaland but the Red Devils may quickly find themselves out-priced from a deal.