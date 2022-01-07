Fred shuts down ‘fake news’ as Manchester United crisis continues

Manchester United star Fred has broken the players’ silence and responded to ‘fake news’ that claimed some of them may want out.

The Brazilian was careful to speak just for himself and at the time of writing, he’s the only player at the club to have claimed the reports were fake.

“Over the past few days I have read several fake news involving my name and other MUFC athletes. I’m not in the habit of answering controversial stuff publicly, but this time I will have to.

“I just want to say that I am very happy here and I have never expressed any dissatisfaction and the possibility of leaving the club. Don’t get misled by fake news. We will continue to work with great dedication to pursue our goals.”

Rumours have come out over the past few days claiming the players were divided and that, according to some reports, around half or a little more of players wanted to leave.

Fred‘s name in particular didn’t necessarily pop up but he, or his agent at least, will be aware of the news floating around stating that the club is keen on a midfielder.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man has been made the scapegoat in the past but fans will be pleased to see him speak honestly and directly.

Supporters have always pushed for players to debunk fake news or at least speak up when the club is in a state of crisis.

That is why fans will appreciate Fred‘s efforts and it should help quell the noise surrounding Carrington and Old Trafford of late.

Of course, debunking rumours will only go so far as supporters will want the players to not just get good results but to put in pleasing performances too.