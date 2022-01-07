Manchester United are willing to pay £60 million to sign FC Porto winger Luis Diaz



Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing FC Porto’s Luis Diaz.

According to ABOLA, the Red Devils are willing to pay up to £60 million to secure their man in their quest to strengthen their attack.

Diaz is usually deployed on the left-wing and acts as an inverted winger.

The 24 year old uses his pace and trickery to beat the opposition full-back to cut inside and shoot. He is into his third season with Porto, and this is by far his most impressive.

In 24 appearances so far, Diaz has scored 14 goals and registered 5 assists. He has earned plaudits for his performances in the Champions League.

The Colombian is almost perfect for Ralf Rangnick’s vertical style of play.

With Marcus Rashford‘s recent slump in form, Diaz could act as the ideal replacement as he possesses similar qualities to those of the Englishman.

United, however, face tough competition from Liverpool, who are said to be leading the race to sign him.

ABOLA’s recent article claims that the Merseyside club is willing to pay up to €80 million including bonuses to land Diaz.

It would make Diaz the most expensive Porto player, surpassing Eder Militao’s fee of €50 million.

Newcastle United is another name mentioned, with new owners looking to flex their financial muscles and save their club from relegation.