Manchester United offer Paul Pogba a £500k-a-week contract to ward off free transfer interest



Manchester United have offered Paul Pogba a new deal on a wage of £500,00 per week as they look to ward off free transfer interest.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and clubs across Europe are now free to talk to his agent about the possibility of signing for them.

The 29-year-old is wanted by many of the top European clubs, such as Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus.

According to The Sun, Pogba hasn’t officially decided his future yet with many reports claiming it could take a couple of months before a decision is made.

United were previously reported to have offered an improvement on Pogba’s current £290,000 per week contract, but The Sun claims the pot has now been sweetened further.

If Pogba accepts this deal, it would make him the highest-paid player in Premier League history with a basic wage of around £400,000 a week before add-ons.

The Red Devils are currently in the market to sign a defensive midfielder with the position taking priority over a striker or a centre back.

If the club goes on to lose Pogba at the end of the season, it could be a possibility that they would need to bring in two new midfielders.

The Frenchman’s agent, Mino Raiola is allowed to talk to clubs around Europe and will be looking to secure a big move in the summer.

Without a transfer fee to be paid, they could offer a massive signing-on fee which could be a factor in the player leaving at the end of the season. However, the poor financial climate could mean that no club can come close to matching United’s offer at this stage, especially if it has been increased as The Sun claims.

The outlet concludes by saying that United are refusing to sell Pogba despite it being the last opportunity to cash in on him.

United fans will be hoping this ridiculously protracted and painful contract situation will be resolved in the upcoming weeks.

