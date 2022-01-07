Manchester United will only sign a new player if the right opportunity arrives

Manchester United will reportedly only chase opportunities in the transfer market, rather than actively pursue targets.

As interim manager, Ralf Rangnick has considered boosting his squad and the club are being linked with a wide range of defensive midfielders to help the boss implement his new tactics.

At the moment, the club are heavily relying on Nemanja Matic who, at his age, cannot play every game of the season.

There will come a time where the club will be forced into relying on either Scott McTominay or Fred and though they both can somewhat perform in that role, they are not specialists much like Matic is.

According to The Sport Review, through Fabrizio Romano, Man United are unlikely to sign a striker in the winter market.

However, the Italian journalist has stated that a signing could be on the cards with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria a potential option.

“I expect Man United to go only for opportunities, so I don’t see anything big like top names in January,” Romano stated on the Five YouTube channel.

“But if they will have the opportunity to go for a defensive midfielder, it would be an option. I want to say, it’s not 100 per cent sure – from what I’m told, the focus at Man United is for the summer, not for January.

“But if an opportunity will be on the market, like for example Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach – many clubs approached this boy, Liverpool, Barcelona Juventus – let’s see if Man United will consider to jump on it in January.

“At the moment, it’s not advanced. It’s one of the possibilities they have discussed, but it’s not something 100 per cent sure. If they do something, it will be in that [defensive midfield] position, that’s what I’m told, more than for strikers.”

The club’s number one priority in recent seasons has been to sign a defensive midfielder to replace Matic.

They haven’t been successful yet but will be hoping to secure Zakaria who is considered to be one of the cheapest options out there in this market.

Fans will be expecting one or two signings during the winter transfer window after a turbulent couple of weeks which has seen the club drop unnecessary points.