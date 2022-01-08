Manchester United pull out of pursuit to sign Erling Haaland

Manchester United have given up hope of signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Star.

United had been keen to sign the striker who has scored 24 goals in 19 matches this season for club and country.

However, it would seem that the 21 year old Norwegian international has made it clear he wants to join Real Madrid in the summer, causing both Manchester sides to rethink their summer plans.

City boss Pep Guardiola also had Haaland on the top of his wish list as he became the world’s most sought after footballer.

The Norweigian reportedly has a release clause in his contract which can be triggered in summer allowing him to leave for €75million.

Los Blancos are hoping to pair Haaland with Kylian Mbappe which would be an attacking force to be reckoned with.

However, though United are nowhere near the top of the Premier League table, their attacking force is still as strong as any other in the top European leagues.

One key member of that forward line has been attracting attention as Sky reports that Barcelona, who were also in the race for Haaland, will switch their attentions to Bruno Fernandes if they can’t persuade Haaland to join them.

United are already searching for another midfielder but this is thought to be in a more defensive role. They will certainly be determined to hang on to Fernandes, who has a contract until 2025 and a market value according to Transfermarkt.com of €90 million.

Meanwhile, the Reds are still trying to strengthen in the January window and are being linked with Ruben Neves and Luis Diaz.

For now, United fans may have to accept that Erling Haaland will not be coming to the Theatre of Dreams anytime soon.