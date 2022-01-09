Amad Diallo: Manchester United star’s loan deal to Birmingham City collapses

Manchester United star Amad Diallo will reportedly definitely leave on loan this January transfer window.

The young Ivorian is said to be surplus to Ralf Rangnick’s requirements and so will depart to secure regular competitive football.

Amad Diallo update. Manchester United have no full agreement with Birmingham City after further contacts – loan deal now expected to collapse. 🔴 #MUFC Amad will 100% leave on loan. Four proposals on the table, Feyenoord want him since August but player priority is for UK clubs. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2022

“Amad will 100% leave on loan. Four proposals on the table, Feyenoord want him since August but player priority is for UK clubs.”

Amad was signed for a respectable fee back in the summer of 2020 but has failed to establish himself as a regular first-team star.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleaded with fans to remain patient over a player who was clearly talented but needed time to adapt to his new surroundings.

It didn’t help that Amad couldn’t actually complete his move until the 2021 winter transfer window as paperwork delayed the switch.

He’s had fleeting appearances since then and seemed set for a loan move to Feyenoord in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Unfortunately Amad suffered a last-minute injury and had to stay at United to focus on his recovery.

The former Atalanta man has recovered from his knock but Rangnick, having complained of having a bloated squad, clearly feels there’s no room for him in the team.

Fans will support the loan move if it means Amad gets the much-needed minutes he needs to develop and become a true United star.