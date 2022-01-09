Harry Maguire fired up in in-depth interview with Manchester United

Manchester United star Harry Maguire has given an in-depth interview addressing the rumours surrounding the squad and Ralf Rangnick.

The club captain has been out of action of late due to injuries but is expected to return soon to help his side recover some form.

According to the club’s official website, Maguire said: “I’m the captain and leader in the dressing room, and I’ve had private conversations with the players and the management which will remain private.

“Make no mistake about it, I’m here for the fight and I know my team-mates are. I expect them to be and if they’re not then – like I said – there’s something wrong.

“We have a big squad. Of course, not all players will always be happy as they are not playing but that’s football and we all have to remain professional.”

Maguire added: “He [Rangnick] has made an impact – we win together and lose together. The manager is there to set us up tactically which we absolutely take on board.

“We listen to him and his staff. It’s up to us once the game starts. Every club has issues, not just us, and some of their issues are much bigger than ours. But yes, it does come with the territory at United.”

Maguire then said: “I came here to win titles. I could have signed elsewhere but I wanted to be at United and help get them back to the winning ways that the club had in the Sir Alex era.

“It will come if we all stay together. I grew up idolising the likes of Wayne, Rio and Vidic and I want to repeat what they achieved. I’m privileged to be captain and I’ve got a responsibility to lead the players and turn things round.”

Lastly, Maguire said: “His [Rangnick] detail and preparation are enormous, we have full respect and trust in his methods. Yes, it’s difficult when the coaching team changes mid-season like it does at loads of clubs.

“[But] I will say it again – it’s down to us as players. The quality and leaders are in the team to ensure we finish the season in the top four and with a trophy.”

Maguire himself has been criticised this season due to some underwhelming performances, with some even calling for him to be stripped off the armband.

It seems the England international has struggled to fully recover from a busy and difficult summer with his national side.

Maguire’s looked a shadow of himself, leaving some fans to claim he should be taken away from the firing line for his own sake.

The talented defender clearly needs a mental break and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him come back from injury to recover his best form.

However, it’s more likely Maguire will recover mentally and physically next season instead, as it tends to happen.

Fans will remember well when the same happened to Gary Neville, who similarly struggled to put behind him a difficult summer with his country.

Time will tell whether Maguire can defend himself in light of the criticism he’s received but it’s safe to say his team will need him at his best if they want to challenge for silverware once more.