Man United receive boost in pursuit of River Plate’s Julian Alvarez

As Julian Alvarez’s agent flies around Europe trying to drum up competition for his young star, the simple question that has emerged is ‘who is willing to pay the £21 million release clause for his signature?’

Manchester United have been heavily linked with interest in the 21-year-old, who has been tearing up the Argentinian league for his current club, River Plate.

For the Argentine, a transfer in Europe’s January window comes at the end of a successful championship-winning season back in his home country in which he scored 18 goals and provided nine assists in 21 games.

With the Red Devils reportedly having admitted defeat in their pursuit of Erling Haaland and showing little interest thus far in the battle for Dusan Vlahovic, Alvarez could be their chosen target among the world’s finest young strikers.

It was believed that the main competitors for the forward’s signature were Juventus and AC and Inter Milan, but according to Calciomercato.com, Inter have already decided that they are unwilling to pay Alvarez’s release clause.

‘Inter, while appreciating the qualities of the Argentine player, have chosen to give priority to other profiles,’ the outlet reports.

‘Whoever decides to invest in Julian Alvarez will have to put 30 million euros on the table, 25 of which are for the release clause, the rest in commissions and taxes. A very respectable figure for a player that Inter do not consider to be ready for the big leap yet.

‘They believe he is far from the level that Lautaro [Martinez] was when they took him in 2018 and that, before establishing himself, Alvarez needs to take an intermediate step.’

This could be music to United’s ears. The Old Trafford club are not afraid to invest significant amounts in young talent; Amad Diallo (£18 million rising to around £30m) and Facundo Pellistri (£7.25m rising to around £20m) being even younger and less-established examples.

Despite the plethora of reports stating that United were ready to trigger the release clause, The MEN recently claimed that the stories were false and that United have no interest.

However, given the age of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani and the likely sale of Anthony Martial, the Reds are soon going to be short of attacking options and Alvarez is one of the world’s hottest properties.

It would therefore be odd if United were not interested and whilst now may not be the ideal time to act, they will not want to miss the boat either.