Manchester United players have mixed feelings towards Cristiano Ronaldo and Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United’s dressing room problems have continued to emerge with Cristiano Ronaldo and Ralf Rangnick now reportedly involved.

The media of late have enjoyed making a mountain of a molehill in regards to the issues going on behind the scenes.

According to The Guardian, there are contrasting opinions on Rangnick and Ronaldo even amongst the players.

It’s said one international player feels the German boss has been precise in his details and his tactical approach is well-liked.

However, other senior players feel differently, particularly about Chris Armas’ coaching, as they begin to question the thinking and decision-making.

It seems the players have mixed feelings with Ronaldo too, with some feeling he’s massively helped the club’s youngsters.

Others feel that despite his goals, he’s ‘aloof’ and represents the scattergun approach in the transfer market the club tends to have.

The report continues to claim some believe Rangnick has the necessary backbone to drop Ronaldo if it’s needed and won’t make him undroppable.

Lastly, Mason Greenwood is said to be considered expendable from the starting XI if it’s needed to implement the current tactics.

Rangnick will need to do more than just get results out of the team as fans will want to see good consistent performances.

Supporters also want to see their team dominate against their opposition rather than fight for their lives in every game.

It remains to be seen whether Rangnick can inspire United to greatness but for now, judgments should be withheld.