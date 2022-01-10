AC Milan looking at Manchester United’s Eric Bailly as a possible centre-back replacement



AC Milan are on the hunt for a new centre-back and are reportedly considering making a move for Manchester United’s Eric Bailly.

Regular centre back Simon Kjaer is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The Italian club are now turning their attention to signing a replacement to fill in the gap for the rest of the season.

According to Milanlive.it, Bailly, who is currently on international duty participating in the Africa Cup of Nations, is on the Rossoneri’s shortlist.

It has been reported that the centre back is unhappy with his playing time at United despite signing a new contract last April.

He has been at the club since 2016 but has only made 70 Premier League appearances.

His time at the club has been hampered by a string of serious injuries and as a result he has not been able to claim a regular starting role in the team.

The outlet also reports that other Premier League fringe players, such as Pablo Mari of Arsenal, Malang Sarr of Chelsea and Nathan Ake of Manchester City are also being analysed.

The Red Devils will be hoping they can hang on to Bailly after the recent injury troubles at the back. Raphael Varane‘s injury record is a concern whilst Phil Jones has been out for two years.

Harry Maguire has also had some time out this season with Victor Lindelof catching Covid-19 in recent weeks, leaving the club short of options at the back.

Teden Mengi has only just moved on loan to Birmingham City so Bailly will be considered an important squad player to Ralf Rangnick’s reds.

That need for cover at Old Trafford means that it would be a surprise if the transfer were to come off. Also, the fact that Bailly is at AFCON may dissuade Milan from pursuing him, if they want cover immediately.