Andreas Pereira inches closer to permanent move to Flamengo

Andreas Pereira has come to a verbal agreement with Flamengo to extend his current loan to a permanent deal according to Bolavip.

The Brazilian international moved to Flamengo last summer on a year long loan deal.

Having an impressive spell in Brazil, Pereira notched five goals in 25 appearances for Flamengo including a wonder goal free kick against Juventude.

Bolavip reports that “Flamengo also already have talks in progress and are moving forward to keep Andreas Pereira permanently.”

The report additionally added “that there is a verbal agreement with the midfielder and his contract will be for four years. Now, for the deal to be finalised, it depends on Manchester United’s “yes”.”

After multiple loan spells during his time with Manchester United, Pereira spoke last month of his wish to remain in Brazil.

The midfielder said to ESPN “my desire has always been to stay here at Flamengo, and now we are going to do everything.”

With personal terms already agreed, the deal now rests on Manchester United’s demand for a transfer fee.

A €20 million purchase option was included in the loan deal but the figure is believed to be too high for Flamengo.

As a result, United will have to settle for a much lower fee. His contract at Old Trafford runs until June 2023.

Pending those negotiations, Pereira is set to end his 10 year association with the club having joined the academy as a 16 year old.

Making a respectable 75 appearances during his time in Manchester, Pereira struggled to make the final step up to solidify his role in the squad, something he will hope to achieve in Brazil.