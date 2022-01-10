Anthony Martial’s Manchester United exit: cul-de-sacs at every turn

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United this month should be inevitable but it is proving a very tricky thing to organise.

It seems almost certain that wherever the Frenchman goes, it will be on a loan deal, possibly with the option to buy. This should make it an easier transition than a permanent transfer, but so far that is proving not to be the case.

Martial has been regularly linked with three clubs – Newcastle United, FC Barcelona and Sevilla, but none of those are looking very likely right now.

The Magpies have the financial clout to execute the move but the player is reported to have turned down the chance to play for them.

Meanwhile, Martial’s own preference could be Barça but the feeling is not mutual, according to Sport via Sport Witness.

“During the conversations with Manchester United, Barcelona ‘learned first-hand Martial is on the market’ and ‘will be loaned out for sure’ this month,” the outlet reports.

“It’s even claimed the France international’s environment ‘would be delighted’ to see him join the Blaugrana, but Barca ‘do not trust his adaptation’ chances.”

Ouch.

This seems to put paid to recent reports suggesting that a swap deal with Ousmane Dembelé could be on the cards, with Dembelé joining United on a permanent deal and Martial being loaned to the Blaugrana.

As far as is being reported extensively, this leaves Sevilla, who are keen as mustard to sign the 26-year-old. The problem here appears to be financial.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano simply noted yesterday that “Sevilla can’t play full salary plus loan fee.”

Manchester United are prepared to let Amad Diallo leave on loan, Birmingham City leading the race over four other clubs. Anthony Martial situation: Sevilla can't play full salary plus loan fee. 🔴 #MUFC No buy option for Tuanzebe but Napoli will have priority in the summer. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2022

However, the Andalusians have not given up. Local Seville outlet La Colina de Nervion claims that the club wants the player himself to accept a pay cut to make the deal happen.

“Sevilla FC continue to have one main objective. His name is Anthony Martial,” the outlet states.

“[But] the player’s exorbitant salary makes it impossible for him to come to Seville, leaving the only option that the player makes a move on his side and prioritizes sport over economic matters.

“Martial has already told Manchester United of his desire to join [Sevilla].”

It is reported that Sevilla have offered to pay half of Martial’s salary but United want a bigger share to be covered.

“The reality is that the player will have the last word,” the report continues.

“He will be the one who chooses between trying to relaunch his career with a change of scene by charging less money or continuing to collect more money without an important role, as is currently happening at Manchester United.”