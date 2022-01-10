Cristiano Ronaldo meets agent Jorge Mendes to discuss future plans after disastrous start at Manchester United



Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly held crisis talks with agent Jorge Mendes, with the 36 year old unhappy at Manchester United’s results this season.

According to The Sun, Ronaldo is concerned that his return to Old Trafford would end up being a disaster.

Over the weekend, Mendes reportedly flew into the UK to hold concrete discussions with the Portuguese. A source close to Ronaldo told The Sun: “Cristiano is very concerned about what is happening at United.”

“The team is receiving a lot of criticism and he knows he is regarded as one of the leaders.”

“There are quite a lot of problems and Cristiano is feeling the pressure and is very stressed by the situation. He desperately wants his United move to be a success, but he is starting to recognise that winning trophies with the current set-up could be a real struggle.”

“Jorge came to see him and they spent time chatting through how things are going, what they think are the problems, how they might be solved and what the solutions maybe.”

“Nothing has been ruled out.”

The 36 year old has reportedly not bought into Ralf Rangnick’s tactics and philosophy and is worried about the team’s fortunes this season.

Despite Man United’s terrible start, Ronaldo has been excellent in front of goal, netting 14 times.

Some might argue that the Portuguese’s lack of involvement in the overall game hampers United’s prospects of scoring more goals.

While this may be true to a certain extent, Ronaldo is far from the biggest issue at the club. He is a serial winner and will be vital to United’s chances of winning silverware in this campaign.

The 36-year-old was absent from last night’s line-up against Aston Villa with a slight muscle problem, but the performance was arguably no better or worse without him.

