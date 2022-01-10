Manchester United fans demand midfield signing after Aston Villa win

Manchester United fans have called for the signing of a midfielder following the narrow win over Aston Villa.

Ralf Rangnick’s men beat the away side at Old Trafford 1-0 thanks to a goal from Scott McTominay.

I really question the coaches who decided to turn McTominay into a midfielder. We had a Haaland cooking at Carrington ffs. — ManUtdSense (@SensibleUtd) January 10, 2022

I really hope we get a midfielder in during this January window though it'll be tough. We have far too much possession in games to have such little space creation and progression from midfield. — UtdArena (@utdarena) January 10, 2022

Sign a defensive midfielder this month @ManUtd. I don’t care if we’ve got an interim coach, we’ll have a shite team next season because we will be playing Europa League if you don’t get a midfielder this month. Go out and sign a DM now! — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) January 10, 2022

Please @ManUtd, sign a fucking midfielder this month!!!!!! — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) January 10, 2022

Rangnick is said to be keen on a midfielder this winter transfer window but only if an opportunity presents itself or if a long-term target suddenly becomes available.

United have been linked with the likes of Wolves’ Ruben Neves, Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria, and RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara.

However, for now, it seems to be that the rumours are just rumours and no real moves have been made just yet.

Luckily for the Red Devils, both Zakaria and Kamara’s contracts end this summer and so they can potentially approach either one for a free transfer.

If Rangnick plays it smart, he can either make small bids for both this month and secure their signatures, or attempt to sign them for free for the summer.

Either way, it’s clear to see fans want to see improvement in the engine room in a bid to see more control in matches.

United may have beat Villa but they did so riding their luck and relying, once again, on David de Gea.