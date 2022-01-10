Player ratings: Man United 1-0 Aston Villa – Red Devils scrape through into the FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United scraped an unconvincing 1-0 win against Aston Villa this evening at at Old Trafford in the FA Cup. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7 – Was under pressure more than he should have been and pulled out some good saves.

Diogo Dalot 7 – Not a perfect performance from the Portuguese but did well enough for the most part.

Victor Lindelof 3 – Mistake in the first half almost cost United a goal. More mistakes in the second … a poor performance from the Swede.

Raphael Varane 6 – A couple of classy moments and cool interceptions, but also some hesitation. Fair to say he’s still feeling his way in the English game.

Luke Shaw 6 – Did some good things and some bad things today. Mostly poor going forward but not too bad defensively.

Scott McTominay 8.5 – Another great performance from Scott. Well-taken goal and all-round commanding stuff. Really seems to be relishing life under Ralf. Man-of-the-match from us.

Fred 5.5 – The usual wonderful work rate and an assist on the goal, but his passing and distribution is just not good enough right now.

Mason Greenwood 6 – Some excellent work but just too greedy at times. On one or two good breaks we just needed him to square it, but he took the shot.

Bruno Fernandes 6.5 – Not much happened for Bruno again, but still managed to create some chances and worked hard.

Edinson Cavani 8 – Superb, selfless performance from Edi. Worked his socks off.

Marcus Rashford 1 – That was just about as poor a wing performance as you are likely to see in a Man United shirt. Horrible body language too. What is going on with him’

Substitutes

Donny van de Beek 6.5 – Looked neat and tidy and offered the kind of control that was badly lacking.

Jesse Lingard 6 – Did OK, tried hard.

Anthony Elanga 7 – Exciting pace and made some things happen, but couldn’t quite manage a goal involvement. Promising.