Ralf Rangnick confirms Edinson Cavani will stay beyond the January transfer window



Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Edinson Cavani will not be seeking a transfer away from the club in January.

It has been widely reported that some clubs, including Barcelona, are very interested in securing the striker in the winter window.

It has also been rumoured that Cavani is one of the players who are unhappy with the current unsettled situation at the club.

And with just six months left on his contract, it seemed that an exit could be secured for little or no transfer fee.

However, a few days ago Rangnick stated unequivocally that he was not prepared to sell the 34-year-old and sees him as indispensable this season.

It was uncertain how Cavani would react to the news, but a meeting on Thursday between Rangnick and the Uruguayan striker confirmed his commitment to the club for the rest of the season.

The manager confirmed this in yesterday’s press conference ahead of tonight’s FA Cup tie with Aston Villa, where he said “I told him that if it was up to me I would want him to stay and I had a conversation with him yesterday.”

“He came into my office and we spoke for almost half an hour and he told me he will definitely stay and would want to stay until the end of the season.”

“Not only because I told him that he should stay or has to stay, he did it on his own behalf and he told me that I can rely on him to stay until the end of the season and give his very best and be a role model for the young players.”

“Even if he’s not playing, he will be trying to be the best possible role model for the other players and for me this is good news because Edi if one of those players with his vast amount of experience, with his mentality, his work ethic, I think he could really be a perfect role model for the other players.”

Fans will be over the moon to hear confirmation that the striker won’t be moving on this month.

Cavani has scored 12 goals in the Premier League since his arrival at the club and has been a role model to young forwards such as Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

