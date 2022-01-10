Ralf Rangnick: Scott McTominay could be future Manchester United captain

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick was full of praise for Scott McTominay after his match-winning performance vs Aston Villa.

United will advance into the next round of the FA Cup thanks to the Scotsman’s goal in the 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

🗣 Rangnick on Scott McTominay: “He is an academy boy, his energy is amazing. He now also starts scoring goals and also with some leadership skills. I wouldn’t be surprised if in a couple of years he would be the captain of this team.” [BBC] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) January 10, 2022

McTominay and Fred are often the scapegoats whenever results don’t go the way fans want them to but the pair have frequently been selected regardless of the manager in charge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick, and now Rangnick have all trusted the duo to handle the most important part of the pitch.

Despite the praise, supporters still want to see a midfielder come in this month, and reports consistently link the club with players of that ilk.

Rangnick may be a short-term manager but it seems even he has identified the midfield as being the area a purchase is needed in.

McTominay potentially being captain material appears to suggest he would be the long-term man to remain in the engine room.

Perhaps Rangnick feels Fred is the more expendable of the pair, potentially due to his smaller stature.

The German boss has previously discussed how the Premier League needs physically robust players and no more so than in midfield.

Nonetheless, it’s good to see an academy player perform well and get due praise from his manager.