Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United lacked control in Aston Villa win

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick may have overseen a narrow win over Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa but he won’t be pleased with the performance.

The German boss managed to lead his side to scrap a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford but it’s clear fans are running out of patience with the frequently poor displays.

Man Utd’s lowest possession in wins at Old Trafford this season: 49% Leeds

45% Arsenal

43% Aston Villa Rangnick’s still searching for ‘control’. 👀😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/5ivalqulUy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 10, 2022

“Man Utd’s lowest possession in wins at Old Trafford this season:

49% Leeds

45% Arsenal

43% Aston Villa

Rangnick’s still searching for ‘control’. 👀😮‍💨”

Rangnick has only lost a single game since taking over the Red Devils but it’s safe to say there’s only been one match in which his side had the type of control he was looking for.

Ironically enough, that match was his first one which came up against Crystal Palace and was also a 1-0 win.

Since the first day, Rangnick stressed he feels this Manchester United team needs to stop conceding goals, particularly soft ones, and needs to control matches more often.

The former RB Leipzig man was also referencing matches in which the opposition are the weaker side but matches against United were still too open.

The likes of Manchester City and Liverpool tend to control their games far better and sadly that’s the standard Rangnick is trying to reach.

The interim manager was keen to stress that at the top level, in order to dominate possession and territory, teams have to press in one way or the other.

It’s clear more work needs to be done to improve but the question is if Rangnick will have enough time to do so in his short employment as manager.