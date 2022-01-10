Roy Keane: Manchester United legend lambasts Harry Maguire’s ‘rubbish’ comments on MUTV



Manchester United legend Roy Keane has blasted Harry Maguire‘s latest comments on MUTV, labelling them as ‘rubbish.’

The United captain has been under a heap of criticism due to his recent performances and his inability to inspire the team as a whole.

His individual mistakes have cost the team crucial points this season, and many fans have voiced their displeasure over social media.

This has been compounded due to United’s woeful start to the season which seemed promising in the beginning.

In a recent interview with MUTV, Maguire spoke about how the team is united in their efforts to turn things around: “We are all angry and want to do our best, which has probably come across on the pitch at times.

“But the team spirit is good, despite what people say.”

“We have big players in the team; leaders. I’m sick of repeating myself but it can’t continue like this – we need to go on a proper run, starting Monday.”

Keane however, was annoyed at the 28 year old’s statements. Speaking to ITV, he said: “How many times has he said that? I wouldn’t listen too much to what Harry has to say.”

“I judge a player on what he does on a football pitch, not what rubbish he comes out with about ‘we need to stick together.”

“Judge a player on what happens on a football pitch.”

“United aren’t doing enough, but Aston Villa at home, you’d expect them to turn up and put in a good performance. It’s not been good enough recently.”

The Red Devils face Villa tonight at Old Trafford in the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

Ralf Rangnick will know that this competition presents the best chance for his team to win silverware this season and will expect a strong response from his players tonight.