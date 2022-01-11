Andreas Pereira: Flamengo hope to seal move for Manchester United star

Manchester United star Andreas Pereira may be on his way out of the club permanently, as Flamengo have registered their interest in him.

The versatile midfielder has been away in Brazil on loan all season and there have been doubts over whether he can ever regain his spot back in England.

According to Sport Witness, Flamengo vice-president Marcos Braz said: “It is already known that Flamengo will try, at the right time, at the right time, to sign the player permanently. We have to proceed slowly, carefully, so that it’s the best for Flamengo.”

Goal Brasil claim the loan included a buying option of €20m but Flamengo don’t want to spend that much and hope to negotiate a fee less than €10m.

It’s said the Brazilian club are hoping Pereira’s desire to create history with them and not jump from club to club will help them in securing his signature.

The academy product is a part of a group of United players who no longer seem to have a role to play in the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era.

The legendary Norwegian had a bloated squad and it’s one Ralf Rangnick has made clear is keen to trim.

Given how Pereira was loaned out under Solskjaer’s management, it’s unlikely the German manager will be interested in having him back.

It’s far more likely that Rangnick will want to move the Brazilian on in order to bulk up any future transfer budget.

However, it’s not been made clear whether or not less than €10m will be accepted by the Red Devils despite the obvious need for a sale.

Manchester United are understood to be in the market for a midfielder but even if Pereira was good enough for the club, it’s not likely he will want to return.

After all, he’s spent plenty of time in the past on the bench and will likely want regular minutes at a club that trusts him to produce the goods.