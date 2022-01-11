Julian Alvarez: Manchester United need to offload players before negotiating deal with River Plate



Manchester United have yet not closed the deal with River Plate for the transfer of Julian Alvarez.

Earlier reports stated that United were willing to pay his £20 million release clause, with the player’s agent set to travel into England and finalise the deal.

However, transfer market intermediary Lorenzo De Santis claims that United are unable to sell players and hence have stalled the deal for the time being.

Speaking to FiorentinaNews, he said: “It seemed that there was a situation well underway with Manchester United, but in the end, the Red Devils have not managed to close the deal because they are unable to sell the players out.”

“The situation hasn’t changed much, there are several interested teams but River Plate’s request is always the payment of the release clause.”

“Perhaps in the last days of the market, the Argentines could make a discount: in the end, Alvarez could also stay in Argentina and then leave in the summer.”

Anthony Martial‘s determination to leave might force Ralf Rangnick to sanction a loan deal this January.

It could make way for the signing of Alvarez, who occupies a similar position to the Frenchman. The 21 year old Argentine would be a better fit for Rangnick’s direct style of play.

Moreover, a loan move could help Martial find some confidence before the start of next season.