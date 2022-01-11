Ralf Rangnick: Marcus Rashford earned Manchester United starting spot

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits he’s not sure what’s wrong with Marcus Rashford, following the narrow win over Aston Villa.

The young Englishman started the fixture but failed to make any impact of note and was subsequently substituted.

According to Sky Sports, Rangnick said: “Actually I don’t know [why Rashford is underperforming]. I think he’s trying hard. In training he was doing well in the last couple of days, that’s why he was quite rightly in the starting XI.

“I think in the first half we found him quite often, but we also tried to get him into the box. In the second half that was not that often the case and that’s why at the end of the game I decided to make two changes with Anthony Elanga and Jesse Lingard.

“It was very important to progress into the next round. Yes [confidence is important] especially for strikers – it’s important that they score goals on and off, that there are moments of success.

“Of course it would be good, for example, for Marcus if he could score a goal but as long as he’s trying, as long as he’s training well I don’t see that much of a problem.”

The full press conference can be seen on the club’s official website here.

Rashford started as a left-winger in what seemed to be a return to the 4-2-3-1 formation vs Aston Villa.

The versatile attacker would then swap sides with right-winger Mason Greenwood and although his performance improved, it didn’t result in any end product.

In the end, it took a Scott McTominay goal to squeeze past Aston Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup, despite all the attacking talent on show.

Rashford has been particularly poor of late but in fairness to him, the goals have seemed to dry up of late for everyone.

Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, and Jadon Sancho have all looked a shadow of themselves this season.

Although Edinson Cavani has impressed fans with his attitude and work rate, even he hasn’t been on the scoresheet as much as he would like.

Nonetheless, Rashford is a key player of this United side and getting him back in form will be one of Rangnick’s key tasks to getting his team climbing up the table.