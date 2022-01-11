Tottenham Hotspur register interest in unhappy Manchester United star Jesse Lingard

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club to reportedly register their interest in Manchester United star Jesse Lingard.

The versatile attacker is said to be one of the numerous unhappy players at United, as Ralf Rangnick’s job continues to grow more and more troublesome.

According to Football London, Tottenham reportedly reached out to Lingard’s representatives to explore the option of a potential transfer.

Although contact was made for a summer move, a move this month could be looked into if things work out positively.

However, Lingard, as well as all out of contract players, will receive a more lucrative offer if he waits until the summer.

As per @AlasdairGold, Tottenham have spoken to Jesse Lingard camp re summer move. Lingard doesn't want to leave Man Utd this month but out of contract at end of season. Was told by OGS he would get chances this season but not materialised. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 11, 2022

Simon Stone tweeted: “As per @AlasdairGold, Tottenham have spoken to Jesse Lingard camp re summer move. Lingard doesn’t want to leave Man Utd this month but out of contract at end of season. Was told by OGS he would get chances this season but not materialised.”

United would probably welcome a January bid for Lingard as it would mean getting a fee for him as well as getting his wages off the club’s budget.

However, the talented Englishman is understandably disgruntled with the club and wants to be selective over who he joins next.

It’s clear Lingard is looking for minutes as he bids to be a part of the World Cup squad Gareth Southgate will select closer to the end of the year.

However, given his age, the 29-year-old is also looking for one last payday and so won’t feel obligated to do United any favours.

Perhaps from his point of view, he did enough to convince those at the club that he deserves game time following a successful loan spell with West Ham.

He was then convinced to remain at Old Trafford and promise minutes but was let down, with the club passing on the opportunity to get a fee for him last summer.