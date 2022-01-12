AC Milan make first contact for Manchester United’s Eric Bailly

AC Milan are reportedly working on signing a new centre-back, with Manchester United’s Eric Bailly high on the priority list.

The Peoples Person reported the news a couple of days back when a number of Premier League centre-backs had been scouted ahead of a potential move to the club.

Bailly is reported to be unhappy with how many minutes he is getting on the pitch since he signed a new contract last April.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Bailly is the most feasible option ahead of a potential move this January.

The centre-back is currently away on international duty competing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Man United were left short of centre-back options, with Harry Maguire and Phil Jones on the sidelines with minor injuries.

Raphael Varane hasn’t had the best of seasons in terms of injuries either, so losing a centre-back to another club would be risky at this stage.

However, Bailly could push for a move as he could replace the injured Milan star Simon Kjaer, who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the first approach has started for the player but nothing has advanced as of now.

He said on Twitter, “AC Milan are working to sign a new centre back. Eric Bailly, one of the names in the list – first approaches started for Man Utd player. Nothing advanced yet.”

The other centre-back mentioned who is also an option is Paris Saint-Germain’s Abdou Diallo.

It is not known whether the club will let the player leave midway through a difficult season but the Red Devils do have time to bring in a replacement if Ralf Rangnick decides to let him go.

Romano later tweeted:

“Eric Bailly future will be decided soon. AC Milan are interested in him as potential new centre back on loan, talks opened – no final decision has been made yet. 🔴🇨🇮 #ACMilan

Manchester United are waiting for further direct contacts with AC Milan in the coming hours/days.”