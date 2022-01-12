Academy Match Report: Manchester United u23s 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur u23s

While the first team was in action on Monday in the FA Cup, the u23s were busy hosting Tottenham at Leigh Sport Village in Premier League 2 action.

The opening exchanges of the match saw Tottenham take control with Dilan Markanday creating multiple chances for himself.

Matej Kovar was set for a busy day as Spurs looked to pepper his goal with shots, having 14 in the first half alone.

In the 25th minute Markanday raced down the right wing and a clip of the heels from Alvaro Fernandez brought the winger down, winning Spurs a penalty.

United were to be let off though, as Nile John stepped up to the spot and his effort soared into the stands.

United’s only chance came on the break through Charlie McNeill, who had a big opportunity after rounding the keeper but couldn’t wrap his boot around the ball enough to get it on target.

Spurs almost took the lead moments before the break when John was found on the edge of the box. His curled effort beat Kovar but bounced back out off the woodwork.

The second half started with more energy from United, with a quick salvo of chances for Isak Hansen-Aaroen and Marc Jurado.

Hansen-Aaroen found himself on the end of a loose ball and tried to poke it past the keeper from eight yards out but Joshua Oluwayemi’s outstretched leg denied the Norwegian.

The danger wasn’t over though, as Zidane Iqbal collected the ball at the edge of the box and laid it off to Jurado, who unleashed powerful shot which cannoned off the left post.

United continued their dominance in the second half with Alvaro Fernandez getting down the left in the 70th minute and squaring to an open Shola Shoretire in the box.

Shoretire’s side-footed effort was spectacularly saved by Oluwayemi getting down quick with a strong hand.

United won a penalty of their own in the 80th minute when Iqbal was taken down from behind. Shoretire made no mistake in dispatching it, calmly sliding the ball into the bottom right corner.

Five minutes later though, it was late heartbreak at the hands of Markanday again. After a last minute winner in the reverse fixture back in October, Markanday played villain again as he broke in behind down the right and drilled a low effort into the back of the net to draw the match level.

The final whistle was blown soon after, giving the United youngsters one point for their efforts. It wasn’t enough to move up the table though as they remain in seventh.

United: Kovar, Jurado, Hardley, Fish, Fernandez, Svidersky, Iqbal, Hansen-Aaroen (Savage 61), Shoretire, Garnacho (Mainoo 61), McNeill (Hugill 70)

Unused subs: Mastny, McShane