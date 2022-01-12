Denis Zakaria: Manchester United interest in Borussia Monchengladbach star heats up

Manchester United are reportedly more interested in Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria than fans may have realised.

The talented midfielder is said to have caught the eye of boss Ralf Rangnick and it seems a January move may be on the cards.

🗣 — @FabrizioRomano: “#mufc had contacts with agents of Denis Zakaria in the beginning of December. Rangnick knows him very well for a long time. But nothing advanced at the moment. Many clubs are in for him. But he’s in United’s list” #mujournal [@podcastherewego] pic.twitter.com/5BEhEfddKx — United Journal (@theutdjournal) January 11, 2022

“🗣 — @FabrizioRomano: “#mufc had contacts with agents of Denis Zakaria in the beginning of December. Rangnick knows him very well for a long time. But nothing advanced at the moment. Many clubs are in for him. But he’s in United’s list” #mujournal [@podcastherewego]”

Manchester United are in talks to sign Denis Zakaria. #MUFC [Sky Germany] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) January 11, 2022

“Manchester United are in talks to sign Denis Zakaria. #MUFC [Sky Germany]”

Talks are ongoing between Manchester United and Denis Zakaria’s camp over a January move. Borussia Mönchengladbach haven’t received an offer yet. #MUFC [@cc_eckner] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) January 11, 2022

“Talks are ongoing between Manchester United and Denis Zakaria’s camp over a January move. Borussia Mönchengladbach haven’t received an offer yet. #MUFC [@cc_eckner]”

A move to the Premier League is ‘now on the cards’ for Denis Zakaria. Borussia Mönchengladbach are willing to let him go for €6m this month. #MUFC [@swearimnotpaul] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) January 11, 2022

“A move to the Premier League is ‘now on the cards’ for Denis Zakaria. Borussia Mönchengladbach are willing to let him go for €6m this month. #MUFC [@swearimnotpaul]”

United’s midfield options are currently Nemanja Matic, Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, and Donny van de Beek, although Bruno Fernandes has been used sparingly in that position too by Rangnick.

Out of all of them, only Matic is considered to be a pure defensive-midfielder, with the rest having to be squeezed into a role they’re not entirely comfortable with.

Given the experienced Serb’s age, it’s safe to say he can’t be relied upon to play every three or so days.

Fred and McTominay have performed well for Rangnick as they have been used as two half defensive-midfielders rather than one out and out anchorman.

The German boss has used a 4-2-2-2 formation to various effects but it seems his main reasoning is because he lacks a natural defensive-midfielder and has too many forwards.

Zakaria could help resolve the first problem and potentially at a cheap price, or completely for free if United are willing to wait until the summer when his contract runs out.