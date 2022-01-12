Manchester United transfer news: Denis Zakaria updates emerge

Conflicting reports regarding Manchester United’s supposed interest in Borussia Mönchengladbach ace Denis Zakaria have emerged today.

The midfielder is believed to have his heart set on an imminent departure and, with just 6 months remaining on his current deal, could even get his wish this month.

According to German outlet Sport 1, United are primed to steal a march on Borussia Dortmund in the race to secure the 25-year-old’s services.

Dortmund are said to favour a summer move for the midfielder, which could play into the hands of the Reds’ interim coach Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick is a long-term admirer of the Swiss ace and it’s said that “good discussions” have already taken place between United and the player’s camp.

However, while Zakaria could be available for a bargain €6m (£5m), uncertainty over the futures of Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard has reputedly stopped the Old Trafford club from making a move.

Arch rivals Liverpool and Italian giants Juventus are also thought to be keenly monitoring events, with a view to throwing their hats into the ring.

Sport 1’s coverage of United’s interest has been largely repeated by journalist Christian Falk. The German recently tweeted:

“TRUE! Man Utd made an offer to the agents of Denis Zakaria. Ralf Rangnick is a fan of the player. No negotiations with Borussia at the Moment.

Clubs of all top-leagues are interested in Zakaria. BUT: United would pay for a Transfer in Winter. Zakaria is a free agent in summer.”

Meanwhile, closer to home, the MEN has strongly downplayed any possibility of a transfer taking place in the January window.

The North-western outlet has confirmed that the Reds’ hierarchy have run the rule over Zakaria, but are adamant that United are not expecting to do any business this month.

Those earlier reports have also been thoroughly scotched, with the MEN firmly stating that no talks have taken place so far between the two clubs.

So, who to believe? One would imagine that German journalists have closer and more reliable contacts with the Zakaria camp than Northern media.

That said, there’s nothing overly conclusive about any of this recent flurry of activity and, even if the MEN are hedging their bets, the club line has been pretty solidly repeated thus far.

Therefore, it’s very possible that the MEN don’t have much to add to the story, so are hedging their bets and sticking to the official script.

Still, United fans desperate to see sorely overdue midfield reinforcements are probably best advised to expect the worst, while hoping for the best.