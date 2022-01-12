Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag: Manchester United at odds over hiring

Those in charge of Manchester United and manager Ralf Rangnick reportedly seem to be at odds over who should be in charge of the club next year in regards to Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag.

The German boss has been at Old Trafford for a short time but is expected to move into his advisory role once his interim period as boss is over.

According to Le Parisien, Pochettino continues to have ‘secret contact’ with United, just in case he finds himself free from PSG in the upcoming summer.

It’s understood the Red Devils’ hierarchy prefer to have the Argentine in charge next season but Rangnick feels Ajax’s Ten Hag should be handed the reigns instead.

The Dutch manager seems to be the fan-favourite at the minute but no one will complain if Pochettino is chosen instead.

After all, the former Tottenham Hotspur man is highly rated and has been linked with the Manchester United job for years now.

His teams play attractive, attacking football and he seems to prefer turning potential into ability, which is important to supporters who are used to having a factory line of youngsters breakthrough into the first team.

However, PSG seem hell-bent on holding onto Pochettino and it’s likely any move will only transpire if the manager fails them in the Champions League.

Ligue 1 is more or less expected of any manager who is in charge of the French giants and so their positions are typically judged on how well they do in Europe’s elite cup competition.

Ten Hag wasn’t available mid-season as he didn’t want to leave Ajax high and dry but once the summer comes around, he should be easier to attain.

The talented manager has gained plenty of attention of late for his fluid, attacking football and for making the most of what is a small budget in comparison to Premier League giants.

His trophy haul also helps him and perhaps that is why Rangnick reportedly supports signing him over Pochettino.