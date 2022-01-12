Paris Saint-Germain interested in signing Paul Pogba and the feeling is mutual

Paris Saint-Germain remain highly interested in Manchester United’s midfielder Paul Pogba ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

The Frenchman is out of contract in six months’ time and looks likely to be leaving the club on a free transfer for the second time in his career at Old Trafford.

Many of the top European clubs are interested in signing the midfielder who is considered to be a world-class player but some clubs could struggle to match his wages considering the current condition of the market.

According to Hadrien Grenier, who is a French freelance journalist, PSG are interested in signing Pogba and the feeling is mutual.

🔴 Le PSG est intéressé par Paul Pogba 🇫🇷 et cet intérêt est réciproque ! Le Real Madrid et la Juventus retiennent aussi l’attention du joueur, dont l’idée d’un retour au sein du club italien est celle qui le tente le moins pour l’instant. (L’ÉQUIPE) ☁️ — Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) January 12, 2022

He said in a tweet “PSG is interested in Paul Pogba and this interest is mutual!”

“Real Madrid and Juventus also hold the attention of the player, whose idea of a return to the Italian club is the one that tempts him the least for the moment.”

When Pogba originally departed the club in 2012, he signed for Juventus on a free transfer and returned to United in 2016 for a record fee at the time.

Since his return to the club, he has scored 38 goals in 212 appearances and has been an integral part of the midfield in recent seasons.

Many fans hoped that the contract situation would’ve been resolved by now but it looks likely to continue until the end of the season.

Reports are claiming that the 28-year-old’s agent will not decide the future of the player until the latter stages of the season.

Whatever the outcome, fans of the Red Devils will be relieved when this situation has been resolved and will be hoping the club sign an excellent replacement in the summer to fill the gap, should he leave.