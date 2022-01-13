Aurelien Tchouaméni : Manchester United enter transfer race for AS Monaco midfielder



Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouaméni next summer. According to L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils are one of the ‘most prestigious’ clubs after him.

The report also mentions that the player is admired by plenty of clubs across Europe and that a deal would be difficult to pull off.

Chelsea, Juventus and Real Madrid are among the other clubs interested, with no club yet in advanced talks.

Monaco do not have a shortage of cash and are hence reluctant to sell. The player himself is said to prefer deciding at the end of the season.

The 21 year old has had a stellar last season, featuring 36 times in Ligue 1 and earning a senior call-up for his national side.

Predominantly a defensive midfielder, Tchouaméni has the attributes to thrive in a box-to-box role.

Laurie Whitwell recently confirmed that United are looking to sign a midfielder in January.

However, with Paul Pogba yet to sign an extension and Nemanja Matic on the decline, United could be on the lookout for a couple of signings.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick even mentioned in a recent press conference that the squad lacked a ‘certain profile’ of player in midfield.

Tchouaméni could be well suited to play in Rangnick’s preferred 4-2-2-2 alongside either Fred or Scott McTominay. United have been crying out for a specialist number 6, who can shield the defence and control the midfield.

The Frenchman ticks all the boxes and should be at the top of United’s list next summer.