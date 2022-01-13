Denis Zakaria: Borussia Monchengladbach state how deal can happen

Manchester United have been told what needs to happen if they hope to sign Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria this month.

The talented midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford of late, with his contract ending in six months time.

Goal journalist Ronan Murphy tweeted:

“Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Max Eberl: “There are no concrete offers for Denis Zakaria & Matthias Ginter. That there has been a lot of speculation is not surprising. Both have 6-month contracts, but if something else comes in winter, I can’t rule out that one of them will leave.””

Zakaria is said to be worth around £5m and so many fans have called for the club to sign him this month instead of waiting out his contract.

Many clubs are believed to be in for his signature and so United could get ahead of the racing pack by bidding to bring him in now.

Ralf Rangnick was said to be a fan of Zakaria’s and the obvious need for a midfielder make this a deal that is seemingly straightforward.

Monchengladbach’s director of football Erbel has made it clear that Zakaria can only leave if someone puts in a respectable bid.

Having said that, there are no guarantees it means Rangnick sees this as a good deal to make, especially since he will be free in the summer.

What is clear is that Erbel insisted no concrete offers were made for Zakaria and so those who claimed United have already tabled a bid, did so falsely.

Nonetheless, time will tell whether or not Rangnick will bring the Swiss midfielder in but at least he’s been told what the club expect.